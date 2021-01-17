FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBBPF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.