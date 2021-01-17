Federico Grossi Sells 4,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $18,654.00.

APLS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.