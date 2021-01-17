FantasyGold Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $494,405.32 and approximately $15.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00048401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00118478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00254096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038005 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

