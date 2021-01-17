Express (NYSE:EXPR) PT Raised to $1.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, analysts predict that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

