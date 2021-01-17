Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EIF opened at C$37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.67.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

