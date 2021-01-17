Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and $10.24 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,217,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,145,253 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

