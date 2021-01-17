Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.33

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $341,087.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everex

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

