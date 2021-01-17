Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $138.05 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $3,765,022. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

