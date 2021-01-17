EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $74,361.56 and approximately $81,706.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00050468 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003580 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003069 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

