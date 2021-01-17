Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

