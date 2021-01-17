Ethverse (ETHV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,830.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $38,830.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse token can currently be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050397 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021841 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003064 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

