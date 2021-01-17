Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Tops $1.21 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Ethverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $38,830.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050397 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021841 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003064 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

