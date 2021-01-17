Etheroll Price Reaches $0.60 (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Etheroll coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etheroll has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Etheroll has a market cap of $4.22 million and $3.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00057492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00531819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.27 or 0.04147445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016572 BTC.

About Etheroll

DICE is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

