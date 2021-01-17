EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ESLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

