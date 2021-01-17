ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EPIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 291,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,068. The stock has a market cap of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
