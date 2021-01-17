ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 291,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,068. The stock has a market cap of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

