Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

ESPR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. 1,072,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $712.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

