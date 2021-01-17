Eryk J. Spytek Sells 6,183 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of LW opened at $78.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
