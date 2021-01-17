Eryk J. Spytek Sells 6,183 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LW opened at $78.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.