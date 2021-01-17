Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total transaction of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.