EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $13,007,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $9,469,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.