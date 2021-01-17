Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Enel stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

