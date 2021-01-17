Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.19.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,750,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

