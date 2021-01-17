Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares were down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 1,611,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,173,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,971.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

