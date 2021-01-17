Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.21 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $665.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

