Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.21 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $665.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
