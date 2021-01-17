Elitium Trading Down 2.5% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Elitium has a total market cap of $155.00 million and approximately $268,736.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00014434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

