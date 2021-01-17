Eight Capital Boosts Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target to C$2.50

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

