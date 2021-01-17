eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 343,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eGain by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

