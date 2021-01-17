eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

