Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

