easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 889.95 ($11.63).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 832 ($10.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 828.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 651.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

