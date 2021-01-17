Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $122.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

