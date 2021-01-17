Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $122.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.
NYSE EMN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27.
In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
