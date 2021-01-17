DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.43 ($81.68).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) alerts:

FRA FIE opened at €70.55 ($83.00) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €65.07 and a 200 day moving average of €64.62.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.