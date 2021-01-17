Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

