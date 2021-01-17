DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Shares Gap Down to $405.50

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $405.50, but opened at $389.50. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $388.60, with a volume of 3,342,945 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 373.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Get DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.