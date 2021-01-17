DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

DITHF stock remained flat at $$5.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

