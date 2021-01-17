Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Barclays

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.40. Drax Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.25).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

