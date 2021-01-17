DomRaider Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $780,913.85 and $26.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00533735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.04130321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013160 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016251 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

