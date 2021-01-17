Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,000 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domo by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 1,341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Domo by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

