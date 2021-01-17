Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 52.6% in December

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 596,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.