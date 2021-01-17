Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $61.00. Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) shares last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 250,915 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £84.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.90.

In other news, insider Richard Ross bought 3,668 shares of Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £2,200.80 ($2,875.36).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

