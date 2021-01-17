Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.34. 5,902,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,377,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.