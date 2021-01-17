Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom line results for two consecutive quarters. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings growth was driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. While it realized cost-savings in all expense categories, decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours aided the bottom line. This helped reduce operating expense by $100 million in the fiscal third quarter. However, Soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 451,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $72.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

