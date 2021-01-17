DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
