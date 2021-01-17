DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

