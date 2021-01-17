Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €41.30 ($48.59) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.88. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.