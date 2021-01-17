Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWHHF. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

