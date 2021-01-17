Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

FRA DPW opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.55. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

