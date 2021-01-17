Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $46.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 1,729,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,896. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3,272.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

