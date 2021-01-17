Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $80.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.