Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Adyen has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

