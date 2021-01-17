Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $102.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. 3,070,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

