Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.07.

V stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

